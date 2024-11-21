In 2022, Raveena Tandon won over the audience with her strong performance in K.G.F: Chapter 2, and ever since then, there has been her resurgence in the Hindi film industry. While she is all set to reunite with Akshay Kumar in Welcome To The Jungle, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Raveena Tandon is in talks to play a key role in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.

SCOOP: Raveena Tandon in talks for a sizzling role in Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

A source told Bollywood Hungama on anonymity, "Raveena Tandon is in advanced talks with Mudassar Aziz for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. She has been offered a sexy role in the sequel to this comic caper, and is very excited to sign on for the film." The source tells us further, "It's Raveena's character that leads to the confusion in the life of the leading hero - Kartik Aaryan. We shall get a clear picture on her doing the film by January 2025."

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is presently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floors in the Summer 2025. "After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this is the next big franchise that Kartik is looking to own in his name. He has realised the power of franchises in modern era and is focusing on them to get the box office numbers."

Apart from Raveena Tandon, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 will also star Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, who plays the part of Patni, much like part one.

