This Diwali is going to be fireworks at the box office as Rohit Shetty returns to the playground with his biggest feature film to date, Singham Again. The filmmaker has promised that the next will be the Avengers of Cop Universe and he is going all out with the promotions in October, leading to the release on November 1. And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Rohit Shetty has secured a mega-deal for Singham Again.

Singham Again rakes in Rs. 130 crores from Amazon Prime in historic OTT deal for Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn

Our trade sources confirm that Singham Again has got Rs. 130 crore from its digital partner, Amazon Prime. "Rohit Shetty and Amazon Prime have a great working equation, which is evolving with every passing day. And why not? Their first collaboration on Indian Police Force was very successful without any hassles of production. The equation padded with the brand value of Singham and Cop Universe has got Singham Again Rs. 130 crores from Amazon Prime," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

We also hear that this is the biggest deal of OTT till date for Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty respectively. "It's a big film and hence, a big deal. The overall non-theatrical sale is around the Rs. 180-200 crore mark, with satellite and music getting another Rs. 50 to 70 crores," the source told us further.

The budget of Singham Again is around the Rs. 350 to 375 crore mark, excluding Print and Advertisement, making it one of the most ambitious action films of the cop genre. The trailer is expected to be out within the next 7-days

Also Read: Rohit Shetty secures Rs 200 crores non-theatrical deal for Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again: Report

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.