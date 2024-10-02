Triptii Dimri has responded to controversy surrounding her alleged no-show at a Jaipur event, hosted by FICCI FLO's Jaipur chapter. Dimri refutes claims that she charged a fe.

A day after entrepreneurs in Jaipur alleged that actress Triptii Dimri skipped their event after charging a fee for her appearance, she has responded to the controversy. Organizers of a Nari Shakti event hosted by FICCI FLO's Jaipur chapter claimed that Triptii had committed to attending on Tuesday but failed to show up. The actress has now refuted these claims.

Triptii Dimri responds to Jaipur event controversy: “Not commit or charge any fee”

According to a statement from the Animal and Qala-fame actor's spokesperson, she attended all of the activities she had scheduled in Jaipur. “During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honored her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film.”

The statement also refutes the organizers' claim that she agreed to attend the event or charged any fee for it. It read, “Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities.”

On Tuesday, reports indicated that Triptii was expected to attend a Nari Shakti event organized by FICCI FLO at a hotel on JLN Marg in Jaipur, but she did not show up. One of the female entrepreneurs involved in organizing the event claimed that a deal was made with the actress for ₹5.5 lakh and stated that they would pursue legal action against her. She also called for a boycott of both Triptii and her film, accusing her of cheating.

In a viral video from the event, attendees were seen vandalizing Triptii's poster and calling for her boycott, and the film's poster was also removed.

Triptii was in Jaipur to promote her upcoming movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which stars Rajkummar Rao. The actors participated in several promotional events in the city before leaving on Tuesday evening. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 11.

