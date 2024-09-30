With an ensemble cast and the legacy of the Cop Universe, Singham Again lands a massive non-theatrical deal ahead of its Diwali 2024 release.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Singham Again has already made waves before its theatrical release. In an impressive move, Shetty and Jio Studios have secured a non-theatrical deal worth over Rs 200 crores. According per a report on Pinkvilla, the deal includes satellite, digital, and music rights, marking the biggest non-theatrical arrangement for both Shetty and Devgn to date. The digital platforms, in particular, have paid a premium due to the high demand and anticipation for this next installment of the Cop Universe.

A star-studded cast with proven success

The Singham Again team has amassed a massive fan following over the years, with the combined star power of the Cop Universe films—Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The upcoming film promises an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film has been dubbed the Avengers of the Cop Universe and is set to release on Diwali 2024.

High expectations from non-theatrical partners

The excitement surrounding Singham Again is palpable, and industry insiders are confident that the film will enjoy excellent viewership across non-theatrical platforms. A source close to the project told the publication, "Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have always delivered films with high repeat value. Their individual brands, along with the strong legacy of Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, have contributed to securing this big deal." The ensemble cast and the large-scale production only add to the anticipation.

Set against the backdrop of Ramayana

Singham Again is not just a continuation of the action-packed Cop Universe; the film is set against the backdrop of Ramayana, adding a unique mythological element to the story. With the festive Diwali release date, the makers are confident that the film will resonate with audiences across the country.

Release and distribution plans

Theatrical excitement is building too, with the official trailer set to drop in the next 10 days. As reported by Pinkvilla, Singham Again will have an all India release, distributed by PVRInox Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 1, 2024, making it one of the most awaited releases of the festive season.

