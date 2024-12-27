On the evening of Thursday, December 26, Salman Khan unveiled a rocking poster of his much-awaited film Sikandar and reiterated that its teaser would be out a day later, on Friday, December 27. The date was perfect as it coincided with the superstar's birthday. Fans waited with bated breath for 11:07 am on December 27, the time when the teaser was going to drop digitally. However, a few hours later, Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away all of a sudden, which led the team of Sikandar to postpone the teaser release by 24 hours. The fans, as expected, are upset over the delay but industry insiders have praised Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the step.

Sikandar’s teaser delay: The UNTOLD story on how Salman Khan prioritized respect over celebration on his birthday amid national mourning

An insider told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan was shooting for Bigg Boss 18 on Thursday night when he learned about the demise of Manmohan Singh. He got on a call with Sajid Nadiadwala and both instantly decided that it wouldn’t be right to bring the teaser at a time when the country is mourning the passing of the ex-Prime Minister of India.”

Another industry person continued, “Salman Khan knew the date of December 27 holds a lot of significance for his fans. It would have been a double celebration for them with the launch of the promo. But then Salman is the man with a golden heart. He knew that he had to take the right step. Mr Sajid Nadiadwala was also of the same opinion and was happy that he and the star were on the same page. Both are hopeful that the fans will be in for a treat and will forget the pain of the postponement once the teaser drops tomorrow.”

Directed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini (2008) fame, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna. It is all set to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025.

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser delayed in respect of Manmohan Singh’s demise

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.