In a mark of respect to the late former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the makers of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Sikandar, have postponed the release of the teaser. The teaser, originally scheduled to be unveiled on December 27 at 11:07 AM—coinciding with Salman Khan’s birthday—will now release on December 28 at the same time.

Official Announcement by the Makers

The makers of Sikandar shared the update via social media. The statement read, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. - #TeamSikandar.”

The 80-second teaser, from the film directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is expected to showcase Salman Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. However, the decision to delay the release reflects the team's respect for the late leader and the sentiments of the nation.

Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where he was admitted, released a statement confirming his demise. “With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024,” the statement said. Despite resuscitative efforts, Dr. Singh could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 pm.

Dr. Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014, was the architect of India’s economic liberalization policies in 1991. His calm and visionary leadership earned him immense respect across the political spectrum and among citizens. He is survived by his wife, Gurcharan Kaur, and three daughters.

