Hrithik Roshan is currently engrossed in filming War 2, a significant addition to YRF's celebrated Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promises to raise the bar with thrilling action sequences. According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers aim to wrap up the film by April 2025.

Hrithik Roshan to kickstart Krrish 4 filming in summer 2025 after completing War 2: Report

A source close to the production revealed, “The April schedule will be wholly dedicated to the fights and stunts, after which it will be a wrap on the spy thriller." Mukerji is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to ensure the sequel surpasses the high-octane action of the 2019 hit.

Krrish 4: A Superhero Saga Returns

With War 2 nearing completion, Hrithik Roshan is all set to transition into another major project, Krrish 4. The next chapter in the iconic superhero franchise will reunite him with his Agneepath director, Karan Malhotra. As per the report, the script of Krrish 4, which has been in development for several years, is now finalized. Shooting is expected to commence in summer 2025, with schedules planned in Mumbai and parts of Europe.

A source shared insights into the production, stating, “They will take the project on floors in summer 2025, with schedules in Mumbai and parts of Europe." The film marks a continuation of the beloved franchise that began with Koi Mil Gaya and expanded through Krrish and Krrish 3.

Rakesh Roshan to Helm Krrish 4 as Producer

Earlier in 2024, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, revealed exciting news about Krrish 4. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he announced his retirement from directing but confirmed his involvement as a producer. “I don’t think I’ll be directing any further," Rakesh Roshan said while reassuring fans that the film’s announcement was imminent.

2025 is shaping up to be a busy year for Hrithik Roshan, who will juggle two of the biggest projects of his career. Fans can look forward to seeing him reprise his role as Kabir in War 2, alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani, followed by his return as the iconic superhero in Krrish 4.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan team up for advertisement helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar: Report

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.