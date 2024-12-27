comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 27.12.2024 | 2:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Hrithik Roshan to kickstart Krrish 4 filming in summer 2025 after completing War 2: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Hrithik Roshan to kickstart Krrish 4 filming in summer 2025 after completing War 2: Report

en Bollywood News Hrithik Roshan to kickstart Krrish 4 filming in summer 2025 after completing War 2: Report
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Hrithik Roshan is currently engrossed in filming War 2, a significant addition to YRF's celebrated Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promises to raise the bar with thrilling action sequences. According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers aim to wrap up the film by April 2025.

Hrithik Roshan to kickstart Krrish 4 filming in summer 2025 after completing War 2: Report

Hrithik Roshan to kickstart Krrish 4 filming in summer 2025 after completing War 2: Report

A source close to the production revealed, “The April schedule will be wholly dedicated to the fights and stunts, after which it will be a wrap on the spy thriller." Mukerji is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to ensure the sequel surpasses the high-octane action of the 2019 hit.

Krrish 4: A Superhero Saga Returns

With War 2 nearing completion, Hrithik Roshan is all set to transition into another major project, Krrish 4. The next chapter in the iconic superhero franchise will reunite him with his Agneepath director, Karan Malhotra. As per the report, the script of Krrish 4, which has been in development for several years, is now finalized. Shooting is expected to commence in summer 2025, with schedules planned in Mumbai and parts of Europe.

A source shared insights into the production, stating, “They will take the project on floors in summer 2025, with schedules in Mumbai and parts of Europe." The film marks a continuation of the beloved franchise that began with Koi Mil Gaya and expanded through Krrish and Krrish 3.

Rakesh Roshan to Helm Krrish 4 as Producer

Earlier in 2024, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, revealed exciting news about Krrish 4. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he announced his retirement from directing but confirmed his involvement as a producer. “I don’t think I’ll be directing any further," Rakesh Roshan said while reassuring fans that the film’s announcement was imminent.

2025 is shaping up to be a busy year for Hrithik Roshan, who will juggle two of the biggest projects of his career. Fans can look forward to seeing him reprise his role as Kabir in War 2, alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani, followed by his return as the iconic superhero in Krrish 4.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan team up for advertisement helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar: Report

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan's regal look in Sikandar poster…

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical…

Singham Again OTT release date announced:…

Arjun Kapoor alerts fans about fake manager…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release date out:…

Pushpa 2: The Rule fans forced to watch Baby…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification