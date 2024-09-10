Kajal Aggarwal, who will be a part of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3, has bagged a major Bollywood biggie and it is alongside superstar Salman Khan. While the actress has shared screen space with some of the biggest Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, she is now expected to have joined the Sajid Nadiadwala film Sikandar. Marking the first collaboration of Khan with filmmaker AR Murugadoss, the film will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Kajal Aggarwal joins the cast of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar: Report

Recent reports suggest that Kajal Aggarwal too has given a nod to the project. While a Filmfare report shared that sources have confirmed that the actress is already on board for the project, they also asserted that there are no details on the kind of role she will be essaying in this quintessential commercial entertainer. For the unversed, apart from Kajal and Rashmika, South star Sathyaraj, best known for his role as Kattappa in the Bahubali franchise, has also joined them along with Pratik Patil Babbar who will be seen in a key role of an antagonist.

Ever since the announcement on Eid 2024, Sikandar has garnered ample attention, considering that it will mark the return of Salman Khan in theatres after over a year and half long break. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has promised fans that they will get to see Khan in their favourite avatar with a streak of ‘bad boy’ charm. However, the details about the film continue to stay under wraps. The film also marks A R Murugadoss’ return to Bollywood cinema after giving blockbusters like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

While Sikandar is expected to have gone on floors in Mumbai, Kajal Aggarwal too is expected to join the schedule soon, as per sources. The makers have announced that the film will be hitting theatres during Eid 2025.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to shoot two songs – dance number and a romantic ballad – in Europe for Sikandar

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.