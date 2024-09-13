Interestingly, this marks the production company's first foray into the OTT platform and the first project greenlit under Aparna Purohit's leadership.

After a nearly decade-long hiatus, Imran Khan will grace the screen again. Khan has been searching for the perfect project to mark his return, and it seems he's found it in a light-hearted romantic comedy for Netflix. Khan will collaborate with his uncle, Aamir Khan, for this comeback project. Under the leadership of its newly appointed CEO Aparna Purohit, Aamir Khan Productions will produce the film. Interestingly, this marks the production company's first foray into the OTT platform and the first project greenlit under Purohit's leadership.

Aamir Khan to produce Imran Khan’s Netflix rom-com; Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam to helm the project: Report

According to a report in Peeping Moon, the untitled rom-com will be helmed by Danish Aslam, who previously directed Khan and Deepika Padukone in the 2010 comedy Break Ke Baad. Aamir Khan, who launched his nephew's acting career in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and later as the lead in the 2008 rom-com Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, will once again be instrumental in his return. Their collaboration further strengthened with the critically acclaimed black comedy Delhi Belly in 2011.

Imran Khan previously opted out of a web series with director Abbas Tyrewala, citing a character that relied heavily on violence. He was also rumoured to be working on a project named Happy Patel, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Vir Das.

Aamir Khan Productions boasts a diverse lineup featuring established directors and rising talents. Upcoming releases include Sitaare Zameen Par directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh. Rajkumar Santoshi's historical drama Lahore 1947 features Sunny Deol, while Sunil Pandey's Pritam Pyare brings together Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj Sood. Additionally, the production house is backing Junaid Khan's remake of One Day starring Sai Pallavi, and Vir Das's comedy Happy Patel which will see a special appearance by Aamir Khan himself.

