Sources have suggested that the Eid song will be a qawwali whereas the Holi track will be a romantic dance number.

It is a known fact that Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting to witness the grandeur of his next release, Sikandar. Packed with massy elements and featuring the quintessential ‘Bhai’ vibe, makers have asserted that the film will be a treat for Salman fans. Keeping up with the excitement surrounding the entertainer, sources close to the film have revealed a new update where they have asserted that Khan along with his leading lady Rashmika Mandanna will be shooting for two songs based on two festivals –Eid and Holi.

Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shoot for Eid and Holi special songs: Report

The fact that Sikandar features an ensemble cast and also that it marks the union of A R Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala along with Salman Khan, have raised the bar of expectations among fans. Now, sources close to the film have insisted that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep up with these expectations and anticipation. A source told Pinkvilla said, “Sikandar is a celebration and the core idea of Salman, Sajid, and Murugadoss was to come up with an upbeat album for the Eid 2025 release. Earlier in the month, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna have shot for two dance numbers set against the backdrop of Eid and Holi for Sikandar.”

The source also went on to reveal that the tracks will be of different genres wherein the Eid song will be qawwali whereas the Holi track will be a dance number but with elements of romance. “The two songs are expected to be instant chartbusters as everyone on the sets was grooving through the shoot. Salman also feels that the two compositions are among the best of Pritam. The entire Sikandar team is confident on delivering an album that’s remembered for a long time,” shared the source and went on to add, “Apart from these two dance numbers, two more songs – including a romantic number – is underworks. The remaining songs will be shot in January,”

Along with this, the source also shared brief updates about the action sequences viewers can expect in this entertainer. The source mentioned that the action in the film will have a new flavour and that Sajid Nadiadwala is pushing the envelope when it comes to the visuals of Sikandar.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and others in key roles, Sikandar marks the first onscreen venture of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna together.

