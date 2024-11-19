Shah Rukh Khan has expressed excitement as his son is all set to enter the film industry as a director.

Netflix announces debut of Aryan Khan as creator and director of untitled web-series; to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment

Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment are coming together for a special untitled Bollywood series in 2025. Produced by Gauri Khan, the series marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a creator and director. The news of this partnership and mega project was announced in Los Angeles this week at an event — hosted by Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix — showcasing some of the most ambitious international titles coming to the service next year.

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, this multi-genre project promises an unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood. The series is said to blend a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema.

This upcoming Bollywood series will mark Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment’s sixth outing together, following the hit dark comedy film Darlings, the critically acclaimed crime-drama Bhakshak, the cop-drama film Class of ’83, the zombie horror series Betaal, and the spy thriller series Bard of Blood.

Sharing his heartfelt thoughts on the announcement, Shah Rukh Khan said, “We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment.”

Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India adds, “We’re thrilled to partner with Red Chillies Entertainment once again — this time, for a very special series, directed by Aryan Khan. Aryan brings a bold and dynamic directorial vision and has created something truly one-of-a-kind and thoroughly entertaining. It builds on our shared passion for fresh voices and quality storytelling, and we can’t wait for our members to watch it.”

Get ready for a fresh take on Bollywood, coming your way in 2025, only on Netflix.

