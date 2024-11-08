The film is set to release on December 5. Starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the film is directed by Sukumar.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in the midst of an exhausting yet exhilarating phase in her career, working around the clock to fulfill her commitments to two highly anticipated projects. The actress is juggling the final leg of Pushpa 2: The Rule with her ongoing shoot for Sikandar, completing double shifts and pushing her physical limits to meet the demands of both films.

Rashmika Mandanna juggles between Pushpa 2: The Rule and Sikandar shoots in double shifts in Hyderabad

A source close to the actress revealed, “Rashmika has been tirelessly working, shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule in the mornings and moving straight to Sikandar for night shoots. She’s been managing this hectic schedule for the past few days, giving her all to both projects. Her commitment is truly remarkable.”

Earlier, reports revealed that Rashmika is shooting with Salman Khan in Hyderabad. The new schedule involves filming two songs featuring Khan and Mandanna. The songs are expected to be grand musical numbers, showcasing the duo's chemistry and the film's larger-than-life scale.

Rashmika is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the highly awaited Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01 sequel, and fans are eager to see her once again bring the beloved character to life. The film is set to release on December 5. Starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the film is directed by Sukumar.

Meanwhile, Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss, will release on Eid 2025. Starring Salman Khan, this marks her first project with Khan.

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.