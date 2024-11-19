Dilip Joshi, known for his iconic portrayal of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has addressed the viral rumours about an alleged fight with the show’s producer, Asit Modi. The actor denied these reports, calling them baseless and hurtful.

"False Stories Hurt Us and Our Fans"

Responding to claims that he had a heated argument with Asit Modi, even holding the producer by his collar, Joshi issued a heartfelt statement. He expressed frustration over the spread of false information, saying: "There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumors, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers."

"Negativity Around the Show Is Disheartening"

Joshi emphasised the impact of such rumours on the cast, crew, and fans of the beloved sitcom. He stated: "It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years. Every time such rumours pop up, it feels like we’re constantly explaining that they are completely untrue. It’s tiring, and it’s frustrating."

The actor further speculated that jealousy over the show’s continued success might be a factor behind these recurring controversies.

"No Plans to Quit TMKOC"

Putting an end to rumours about his departure from the show, Joshi confirmed his commitment to TMKOC. He said: "Earlier, there were even rumours about me leaving the show, which is completely false. We all stand together in our commitment to make this show the best it can be. Let’s focus on the positivity and joy that this show brings to so many."

Previous Controversies on TMKOC Sets

This isn’t the first time the show has made headlines. Several former cast members, including Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry, and Palak Sindhwani, have alleged harassment, abuse, and non-payment of dues by Modi and the co-producers. Jennifer Mistry also accused Modi of sexual harassment. Joshi, however, has dismissed the current allegations surrounding his relationship with Modi as unfounded.

