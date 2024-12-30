comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.12.2024 | 4:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sikandar: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Salman Khan starrer to release in 5000 screens

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sikandar: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Salman Khan starrer to release in 5000 screens

en Bollywood News Sikandar: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Salman Khan starrer to release in 5000 screens

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar among others.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

2024 was a rare year which didn’t have a Salman Khan film released. But the superstar’s fans did get a glimpse of him in his upcoming film Sikandar. The film’s hugely awaited teaser was released on December 28 earlier this week. It was earlier supposed to release on Salman’s birthday on December 27 but was delayed because of the death of India’s former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Sikandar: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Salman Khan starrer to release in 5000 screens

The teaser of Sikandar succeeded in quenching the thirst of Bhai fans not just in India but around the world. The 80-second teaser oozed Salman’s unique style, swag and antics, along with some exciting fight sequences.

The exciting response to the teaser is enough for the makers of Sikandar to give a wide release to the movie, which is all set to release on Eid 2025 at the end of March. It is now learnt that the movie is all set to release at least in as many as 5000 screens across India in Hindi alone. If the excitement for the film goes even higher leading up to its release, the screen count could be increased further.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is directed by the celebrated filmmaker AR Murugadoss of Ghajini fame. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar among others.

Also Read: Sikandar teaser out! Salman Khan makes a starry entry all guns blazing in the Sajid Nadiadwala movie

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan threatens to…

Sikandar teaser out! Salman Khan makes a…

Due to poor collections, shows of Baby John…

SCOOP: Rohit Shetty to produce Indian Police…

Sikandar’s teaser delay: The UNTOLD story on…

Hrithik Roshan to kickstart Krrish 4 filming…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification