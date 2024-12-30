2024 was a rare year which didn’t have a Salman Khan film released. But the superstar’s fans did get a glimpse of him in his upcoming film Sikandar. The film’s hugely awaited teaser was released on December 28 earlier this week. It was earlier supposed to release on Salman’s birthday on December 27 but was delayed because of the death of India’s former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Sikandar: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Salman Khan starrer to release in 5000 screens

The teaser of Sikandar succeeded in quenching the thirst of Bhai fans not just in India but around the world. The 80-second teaser oozed Salman’s unique style, swag and antics, along with some exciting fight sequences.

The exciting response to the teaser is enough for the makers of Sikandar to give a wide release to the movie, which is all set to release on Eid 2025 at the end of March. It is now learnt that the movie is all set to release at least in as many as 5000 screens across India in Hindi alone. If the excitement for the film goes even higher leading up to its release, the screen count could be increased further.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is directed by the celebrated filmmaker AR Murugadoss of Ghajini fame. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar among others.

Also Read: Sikandar teaser out! Salman Khan makes a starry entry all guns blazing in the Sajid Nadiadwala movie

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.