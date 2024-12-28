comscore
Sikandar teaser out! Salman Khan makes a starry entry all guns blazing

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sikandar teaser out! Salman Khan makes a starry entry all guns blazing

Sikandar teaser out! Salman Khan makes a starry entry all guns blazing

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time, will release during Eid 2025.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

While fans eagerly awaited the release of teaser on Salman Khan’s birthday, the same was delayed by a day as a way of honoring former PM of India, Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday. However, despite the same, it couldnt get more special for his fans, who are excited to see their favourite Bhaijaan in a new avatar. On Saturday, the makers of his much-anticipated film Sikandar have released an 80-second teaser, igniting excitement across the nation. The teaser gives a glimpse of what promises to be a high-octane, thrilling cinematic experience.

Sikandar teaser out! Salman Khan makes a starry entry all guns blazing

Sikandar teaser out! Salman Khan makes a starry entry all guns blazing

Teaser Sparks Major Excitement

The teaser, launched on December 28, shows Salman Khan in his iconic style, setting the stage for an action-packed adventure. Fans are already sharing their excitement across social media platforms, with the hashtag #SikandarTeaser trending in no time. The snippet hints at the intensity and scale of the movie, leaving audiences eager for more details.

Epic Collaboration Promises a Cinematic Spectacle

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sikandar would be a collaboration between Salman Khan, the revered producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and director A.R. Murugadoss. The film has generated immense buzz ever since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting the magic these industry giants will create together.

This marks a reunion between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, who have delivered major hits in the past, including Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. With A.R. Murugadoss at the helm – known for his work on blockbusters like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off DutySikandar promises to be an unforgettable experience. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady along with Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Patil Babbar in key roles, Sikandar is slated to release during Eid 2025.

Also Read: Salman Khan speaks on reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala after 10 years for Sikandar instead of Kick 2; calls AR Murugadoss directorial “irresistible”

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

