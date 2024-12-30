Anupam Kher slammed Hansal Mehta when the latter made unflattering comments on The Accidental Prime Minister, which was based on Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. Mehta was the creative director on the film, and he also played a cameo as former Odisha Chief Minister Neveen Patnaik. After the death of Dr. Singh last week, Mehta apologized for being a part of the film that he felt tarnished the image of the former. Kher reminded Mehta of how unethical it is to criticize the film of which Mehta was the creative director.

Hansal Mehta on Anupam Kher’s scathing criticism to his comments on The Accidental Prime Minister, “I expect at the very least that he refrains from engaging in name-calling”

Said the hurt Mehta, “Mr Kher is a senior, and his film Saaransh is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker; it changed something within me. He has every right to criticize me. However, considering the considerable amount of time he has spent with me, I expect at the very least that he refrains from making unfounded insinuations and engaging in name-calling. As I’ve stated publicly, if I’ve inadvertently hurt him, I’m happy to apologize. However, such an apology should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness or a retraction of my strongly held beliefs. Instead of respecting the dignified stand I took back then, he chooses to rake up old tweets, call me names, insinuate some hidden agenda and point out that I was on set for 35 days. Was I there on a picnic? What exactly is he trying to imply? I believe the filmmakers consider it an exceptional film that achieved their objectives and was financially successful. From their perspective, nothing went wrong, and truly good for them!”

About what went wrong with The Accidental Prime Minister Hansal observed, “Beyond my differences in character interpretation, I was dissatisfied with the film’s unidimensionality, tone, pacing, and overall execution. I believe films are a director’s medium, and I was there to assist the director as needed. Vijay Gutte was a first-time director, extremely confident in his vision and purpose. I helped with casting and managing the set, but beyond a certain point, he did not seek my perspective or interpretation, which is entirely acceptable to me. I was compensated during a financially challenging period, and I fulfilled my commitments to the film as professionally and sincerely as I was permitted. It is a complete misnomer to say that I take on too much work. Such statements are made by those who resent my efficiency.”

Mehta added, “However, thanks to this film, I now only accept projects I am passionate about and where I can work without creative compromise. I worked on this film during a time of deep crisis. Simran had failed, I was entangled in litigation and financial debt, and I had to undergo angioplasty for a heart blockage, a heart attack was narrowly averted. In fact, I had no work at that time. The payment I received was a fraction of my usual fee, but it helped me, and my involvement was a source of comfort for the film’s producer, who remains a dear friend to this day. I joined the film and recommended a writer for it—a person who had co-written one of my favorite films, Newton by Amit Masurkar.”

“The film, as it was initially envisioned on paper, and what it ultimately became, were quite different from what I had imagined,” added Mehta. “In fact, it turned out to be very different from what many of those involved in the project had anticipated. But does that mean one should walk away? Maybe yes, maybe no. I chose to stay. Would I make a different choice today? Perhaps. However, I wouldn’t wish the circumstances I faced during that period on even my worst detractors: litigation, debt, health issues, overwhelming stress, and, most heartbreakingly, my younger son in a critical state on a ventilator in the same hospital where I was being treated. No one should ever have to endure such a time.”

About the voices of dissent that have been clamouring since Mr Singh’s death, Hansal commented wryly, “It is disheartening to witness the vitriol being spread in the name of nationalism and the pursuit of attention, especially during such a sombre time. We have recently lost three esteemed individuals in quick succession: Zakir Hussain, Shyam Benegal, and now Dr. Manmohan Singh. Our nation is poorer for their passing. We must honour their legacies, not defile them with our negativity. In light of these profound losses, it is imperative that we come together to honor their memories and contributions, setting aside divisive rhetoric and focusing on the positive impact they had on our nation and the world.”

Hansal’s last words on the feud with Anupam: “Both of us are opinionated individuals and often have differing perspectives on things. What I found uncalled for was the name-calling. However, I refuse to be drawn into that. I also want to make this absolutely clear: I made a professional commitment to work on the film because the producer had supported my film Shahid during a time when I was struggling. I was willing to do whatever I could to assist him. I fulfilled that commitment to the best of my ability and within the limited capacity I was allowed by the film’s director and creative team.”

He added, “While I stand by my commitment, I also stand by my opinion of what the film ultimately turned out to be. Perhaps I could have voiced that opinion earlier, but it was a chapter I had left behind—until I heard the news of Mr. Manmohan Singh’s passing. It’s unfortunate that my words shifted the focus away from what was meant to be a sombre reflection on my error in judgment and instead led to abusive trolling.”

Clarifying his stand again, Mehta said, “Let me clarify: Mr. Kher is my senior and someone I hold in high regard, irrespective of this situation or anything else. He has every right to question my criticism of the film, just as I have every right to be critical of it. Would he have preferred that I voice my criticism when the film was released? Would he rather I jeopardize the hard work that people put in to create the film and bring it to theatres by speaking up at that time? I chose to remain silent, even though fingers were repeatedly pointed at me. However, as I mentioned, Mr. Singh’s passing compelled me to express my feelings. I have respectfully fulfilled my professional duty towards the film, despite what it ultimately turned out to be, right up until it left the cinema halls.”

