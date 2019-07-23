Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.07.2019 | 6:29 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra says that his role in Jabariya Jodi is an amalgamation of the Bahubalis of Bihar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra is all set for his role as Abhay Singh in Jabariya Jodi, where the fans will get to see him in a never seen before avatar. The story is based around the practice of abducting the groom that still exists across Uttar Pradesh. Reuniting with Parineeti Chopra on screen after Hasee Toh Phasee, this project is quite an anticipated one for the fans.

Sidharth Malhotra says that his role in Jabariya Jodi is an amalgamation of the Bahubalis of Bihar

Sidharth Malhotra says that he had to amalgamate the body language and personality traits of various bahubalis from Bihar to get the role right. He was shows videos of some famous bahubalis and Sidharth ended up picking certain traits from all of them including the personality, body language, dressing style and the talking style. The director, Prashant Singh, had visualised Abhay Singh in a particular way and Sidharth Malhotra has only incorporated his views to add more life to the character.

Slated to release on August 2, Jabariya Jodi has created quite the buzz with its fun trailer and peppy music.

Also Read: Reel Life Jabariya Jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra to meet real-life Jabariya Jodis

More Pages: Jabariya Jodi Box Office Collection , Jabariya Jodi Movie Review

