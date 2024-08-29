Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up to rekindle his romance with the silver screen. After a series of action-packed films, including Mission Majnu, Yodha, and the web show Indian Police Force, Malhotra is eager to return to the genre that first brought him to fame.

Sidharth Malhotra returns to romance, collaborates with Dasvi director Tushar Jalota for Dinesh Vijan film: Report

A New Romantic Venture with Dinesh Vijan

According to a report by Mid-Day, Sidharth Malhotra is set to headline a new love story produced by Dinesh Vijan. The actor has been in discussions with Vijan's production house for some time and was immediately drawn to the script. The yet-to-be-titled project will be directed by Tushar Jalota, known for his work on the film Dasvi.

The report quoted a source saying, “Sidharth has been in talks with Dinesh’s production house for some time. He loved the script and is excited to team up with a banner that is known for bringing modern romances to the screen.”

Returning to His Romantic Roots

With this new film, Malhotra will be revisiting the genre he embraced in his early career years. His debut film, Student of the Year, was a campus romance, and he has since starred in several other romantic comedies, including Hasee Toh Phasee and Baar Baar Dekho.

Malhotra believes that his fans enjoy seeing him in romantic roles. However, he was determined to avoid the cliché and sought out a love story with a unique and refreshing tone. This new project seems to have perfectly aligned with his vision.

Production Plans

If everything goes according to plan, the filming for this romantic project will begin later this year. Fans of Sidharth Malhotra can look forward to seeing him back in the romantic genre, bringing his charm and talent to a new love story.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra in advanced talks to join Saif Ali Khan in Race 4; filming to begin in first half of 2025: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.