Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to become Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbours? Couple plans to shift house post arrival of first child: Report

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to welcome their first child in September. The actress has been making headlines with her stylish maternity looks, and recent reports suggest that the couple is planning to move into a new home after the birth of their baby.

Couple to Move into New Apartment Near Shah Rukh Khan's Residence

According to a social media post by popular photographer Pallav Paliwal on Instagram, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to move into a sprawling new apartment following the arrival of their baby. Earlier rumours had hinted that the couple might become neighbours to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

NDTV reported that Ranveer Singh, in association with his father Jagjit Sunder Singh Bhavnani's company Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, had purchased a luxurious sea-facing quadruplex for Rs 119 crore in a high-end Mumbai area near Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat. The expansive residence occupies the 16th to 19th floors of the building, offering a generous 11,266 sq ft of interior space and an additional 1,300 sq ft of private terrace.

It's worth noting that in 2021, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also purchased a bungalow in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Journey Together

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy in March this year, and their baby is expected to arrive in September. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have been a much-loved pair in the Bollywood industry.

Upcoming Projects for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where she plays ACP Shakti Shetty Bhalerao. The film, led by Ajay Devgn, boasts a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh will also be featured in Singham Again. Additionally, he is currently working on an untitled action-thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, where he will be portraying a completely new character. Fans are also eagerly anticipating his appearance in the much-awaited film Don 3.

