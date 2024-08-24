Both Saif and Sidharth are expected to sign on to the project once the final script is ready, which is anticipated to happen around November 2024.

Sidharth Malhotra in advanced talks to join Saif Ali Khan in Race 4; filming to begin in first half of 2025: Report

The Race franchise is set to make a return with Race 4, and the anticipation is palpable. Producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that the film will be a reboot, bringing back the original star, Saif Ali Khan, to the heart of the action. Now, a significant development has emerged: Sidharth Malhotra is in advanced talks to join the cast alongside Saif Ali Khan.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra has expressed keen interest in the franchise and has been engaged in discussions with Taurani for some time. A source close to the project shared, “While Ramesh Taurani's in-house writers are working on the basic plot, he's also collaborating with seasoned writers and directors to develop a compelling screenplay. And as the writing process progresses, he's initiated conversations with Sidharth Malhotra to take on the lead role opposite Saif Ali Khan.”

The production is gearing up to begin filming in the first half of 2025. The team is currently focused on finalizing the script, laying the groundwork for a thrilling new chapter in the Race saga.

The Race franchise has always been defined by its dynamic and often antagonistic relationships between male protagonists. From Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in Race to Saif and John Abraham in Race 2 and Salman Khan and Bobby Deol in Race 3, the series has consistently delivered high-stakes confrontations.

Race 4 is set to continue this tradition, with a face-off between Saif and Sidharth. As the source revealed, “Staying true to the essence of the franchise, Race 4 will feature a clash between two strong-headed men. It's a pure two-hero film, with both characters having shades of gray.”

Beyond the central conflict, Race 4 promises a strong ensemble cast and a blend of thrills and glamour. The source added, “The film is being planned on a grand scale, and Ramesh Taurani and his team have immense faith in the franchise.”

Both Saif and Sidharth are expected to sign on to the project once the final script is ready, which is anticipated to happen around November 2024. While the actors have shown positive interest, their official commitment will depend on their satisfaction with the narrative.

