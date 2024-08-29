Stree 2 was released almost two weeks back and yet, the excitement around the film refuses to die down. Yesterday, its lead actor Rajkummar Rao posted a picture from the sets of the film. It features him in a female avatar and clad in a purple sequin skirt, a red top and a golden shrug. The actor, in the caption, mentioned that it was one of his favourite scenes from the film but sadly, it didn’t make it to the final cut. However, he didn’t give any information about what the scene was all about.

REVEALED: This is what Rajkummar Rao’s deleted cross-dressing scene in Stree 2 was all about

Bollywood Hungama has found out exciting details about this scene. A source from the unit said, “It involved Rajkummar cross-dressing and turning into a woman to lure the villain, Sarkata. This is because Sarkata attacked only females and hence, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) takes this unusual and risky step.”

The source added, “Jana (Abhishek Banerjee) is also a part of this scene. He fails to recognize Vicky and mistakes him for someone else, adding to the comic quotient of the scene.” Another source said that Vicky’s heels break and it also contributes to the madness. Some comedy also happens over his wig, as per the source.

In the Instagram post, Rajkummar Rao also asked his followers, ‘Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao’. Stree 2’s lead actress Shraddha Kapoor excitedly commented that this scene should be added to the final cut. Writer Niren Bhatt also commented that he wanted the film’s extended cut to be out.

It now remains to be seen if the said scene is added to the prints of Stree 2. An exhibitor told us, “This is often done by makers once their film is a hit. They might remove some scenes or a song if they feel their film is getting lengthy. After the film is accepted, the deleted portion gets added. In recent times, a song featuring Akshay Kumar and Govinda in Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014) was added after a week. A sensual song of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in De Dana Dan (2009) too made it days after its release.”

