Bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have once again made headlines for their luxurious lifestyle. The duo has recently expanded their impressive car collection with a stunning new four-wheeler. A video that has quickly gone viral on social media platforms shows the couple enjoying a leisurely drive through the bustling streets of Mumbai in their latest acquisition. While the exact details of the vehicle were initially shrouded in mystery, a little digging revealed that it is a Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 I LWB Autobiography, valued at over Rs 3 crores.

Known for its opulent interiors, cutting-edge technology, and sophisticated design, the Range Rover has long been a favourite among celebrities and luxury car enthusiasts. This is not the first time Sidharth and Kiara have made headlines for their impressive car collection. Sidharth already owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and a Mercedes-Benz ML-Class SUV, while Kiara drives an Audi A8L and a BMW 530D.

On the professional front, both Sidharth and Kiara have been busy with exciting projects. Sidharth's recent work includes the action-thriller Yodha and the web series Indian Police Force. While he hasn't announced any upcoming projects yet, it is reported that he exited the project Mitti and is in conversation for a role in Race 4.

Kiara, on the other hand, has several high-profile films in the pipeline. She will be seen sharing the screen with Ram Charan in Game Changer and with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

