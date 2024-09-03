On August 14, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force won’t be able to make it on October 2 in theatres, as scheduled. As expected, the news became a talking point, and many wondered what the new release date of the film would be – will it be released later this year, or would the release be pushed to next year?

EXCLUSIVE: Release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force CONFIRMED for Republic Day 2025

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers have locked a release date for Sky Force. A source told us, “Sky Force would arrive in cinemas on January 24, 2025. It’ll be a Republic Day release and is the right time to be presented to the viewers as it’s a patriotic entertainer. An official announcement will happen soon.”

There were murmurs that Sky Force’s promo would be attached to the Independence Day release, Stree 2. This is because Stree 2, like Sky Force, is also a Jio Studios and Maddock Films production. But after the decision to postpone the Akshay Kumar-starrer was taken, the idea to showcase the teaser was dropped.

This also means that there won't be any more Akshay Kumar releases in 2024. He has had three releases this year – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein. Khel Khel Mein incidentally clashed with Stree 2 on August 15. Akshay also had a hilarious cameo in Stree 2.

Sky Force would be Akshay Kumar’s sixth release in the Republic Day week. His first film Saugandh (1991) released on January 25. The week has been lucky for him as all his previous Republic Day releases like Elaan (1994), Khakee (2004), Baby (2015) and Airlift (2016) were successes at the box office. It now remains to be seen if Sky Force also follows suit.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur. The period aerial action thriller is backed by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

