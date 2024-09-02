The reasons for his departure remain unclear, citing both creative differences with the director and concerns about the script itself.

A highly anticipated action drama Mitti starring Sidharth Malhotra has been put on hold indefinitely. In June of this year, reports emerged that Malhotra was teaming up with producer Murad Khetani and director Balwinder Singh Janjua for a gritty action film. South Indian actress Sreeleela was also cast in the film. However, recent developments suggest that Malhotra abruptly exited the film just weeks before production was scheduled to begin.

Sidharth Malhotra abruptly exits action drama Mitti one month before the shoot due to creative differences: Report

As per a report in Peeping Moon, the reasons for his departure remain unclear, citing both creative differences with the director and concerns about the script itself. While some sources suggest Malhotra simply wasn't convinced by the project's direction, others claim his decision may have been influenced by a desire for more creative control on set. There's also speculation that the actor's recent box office struggles may have played a role, potentially making it difficult to secure funding for the film.

Earlier, director Balwinder Singh Janjua had earlier spoken to Bollywood Hungama to offer details about the project's themes. He described it as an "action drama set in Uttarakhand," a story that revolves around "guilt, living with the baggage of guilt." He further elaborated that the film would explore themes of "saving your home and your land, your heritage," emphasizing the importance of family and relationships.

Rumors are rife that Malhotra might be attached to an upcoming romantic comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Dasvi filmmaker Tushar Jalota. This project, initially slated to begin filming in late 2023, was reportedly delayed due to budgetary concerns. Now, with Malhotra potentially on board, the film appears to be back on track, with filming potentially commencing in the coming months.

The yet-untitled film is expected to be a light-hearted and commercially viable project, a stark contrast to the action drama Malhotra recently departed. While the casting of the female lead hasn't been officially confirmed, reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor is in talks for the role.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is also in talks with the makers of Race 4 to join Saif Ali Khan in the new installment.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.