The Canadian music scene was shaken to its core on September 1 when renowned Punjabi singer-rapper AP Dhillon's home in Vancouver was targeted in a shooting incident. Despite the harrowing ordeal, Dhillon remained steadfast, assuring his fans and loved ones of his safety through a heartfelt social media post.

The incident sent shockwaves through the music industry, with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang claiming responsibility and issuing a chilling threat against the singer. The gang cited Dhillon's alleged connections to Bollywood actor Salman Khan as a motive, warning him to "stay within his limits" or face dire consequences.

Dhillon's collaboration with Khan in the music video ‘Old Money’ had seemingly drawn the ire of the criminal organization. However, the singer-songwriter refused to be intimidated, responding to the threats with unwavering courage. In an Instagram post, the singer wrote, “I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all.”

AP Dhillon's journey to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from a small village in Punjab, India, he has risen to become a global sensation, captivating audiences with his unique blend of Punjabi and Western music. His meteoric rise was documented in the Prime Video series AP Dhillon: First of a Kind.

Dhillon dropped his new EP, The Brownprint, which features collaborations with artists from around the world. Dhillon celebrates his Punjabi heritage while embracing Western influences. The EP also includes collaborations with American rapper Gunna, Nigerian-born Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr and emerging talent Syra.

