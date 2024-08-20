Saif Ali Khan headlined the first and second instalments of Race franchise while the third part featured Salman Khan in the lead.

The highly anticipated Race franchise is set to make a comeback with Race 4, featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The action-thriller series, known for its stylish visuals and intricate plotlines, has garnered a dedicated fan following over the years.

Saif Ali Khan returns to the Race franchise with fourth instalment: Report

Saif Ali Khan Returns To Race Franchise

Producer Ramesh Taurani has been keen on reviving the Race franchise, and with Saif Ali Khan on board, the project is now gaining momentum. The actor, who was a pivotal part of the earlier instalments, is excited to return to the world of suspense and intrigue. Yes! You read it right!

If a report by PinkVilla is something to go by, then Saif is all set to mark his return to the franchise. The portal quoted a source saying, “Saif Ali Khan has been discussing Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani for a while now and the duo has finally come to the agreement of rebooting the franchise with Race 4. The actor has agreed in principle and is excited to get into the world of Race again. Ramesh Taurani is aiming to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2025.”

The source further shared, “While the basic plot of Race 4 is locked, the team is presently working on the screenplay. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, a big ensemble will come on board and the casting is also underway. The makers are also looking to reboot it by getting in a fresh and credible voice to direct the film.”

While Race 4 is in the early stages of development, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Devara Part 1. He also wrapped shooting for Siddharth Anand’s heist drama Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan get together with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh for Rakhi celebrations

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.