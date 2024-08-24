Khan is set to feature in two upcoming untitled romantic films, one with Sai Pallavi and the other with Khushi Kapoor.

Junaid Khan juggling between Bollywood and theatre projects: “He has been doing eight-hour shifts, and then heading for the rehearsals”

Junaid Khan has been making waves in the industry with his impressive ability to juggle both film and theater projects. With a rich background in theater spanning over seven years, Khan has seamlessly transitioned to the silver screen. Khan's debut film, Maharaj, released earlier this year, has garnered global recognition, securing a spot on the global non-English top ten list in 22 countries.

Despite his newfound success in films, Khan remains deeply committed to his theatrical roots. As a source revealed, “Junaid Khan is going to be seen in a play at NCPA on the 1st of September, after his film for the first time. He perfectly balances film shoots & rehearsals, and that is truly commendable!”

Even amidst the demanding schedules of film shoots, he continues to make time for theater rehearsals, ensuring that he maintains his connection to the stage. As per Mid-day, a source said, “Junaid has been doing eight-hour shifts, and then heading for the rehearsals. The film is in its last leg and taking days off work wasn’t possible. So, he decided to straddle the two projects. He is deeply invested in theatre and understands that the medium requires a different kind of discipline compared to films. The actor wants to pursue the stage as well, as he believes it further hones his acting skills.”

Looking ahead, Khan is set to feature in two upcoming untitled romantic films, one with Sai Pallavi and the other with Khushi Kapoor.

