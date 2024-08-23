Anita Hassanandani Reddy is preparing to make a stunning return to the small screen with her forthcoming drama Suman Indori. It's Anita's first full-time lead role since her maternity break, though she appeared in Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein last year. She views Suman Indori as the perfect comeback.

It's difficult for a mother to leave her kid at home while she goes to work, and Anita is no different. It has been difficult for the actress to prepare for leaving her four-year-old at home. While discussing the problem, she told Hindustan Times, “Leaving Aarav has been incredibly challenging for me as a mother, but I’m coping with it. I love my work and have been missing shooting, so there's a bit of mom guilt mixed in with the excitement.”

She added that she believes it is crucial for parents to consider their children's passions and that her husband, businessman Rohit, has been a great help. She said, “Rohit also takes time off to be with Aaru when I'm working, so we're working together to ensure he’s not missing out on anything. We're striving to find a balance that allows us both to pursue our passions while giving him the attention he needs.”

While discussing how much Aarav helps her, she stated, “He is young, almost four years old, but understands that his mom has to go to work and will come back.”

Although she has been very mindful of balancing her career and personal life, there have been times when she has felt discouraged about leaving Aarav at home. Speaking about it, the actress stated, “There have been days where he has video-called me and cried, missing me. I'm also disheartened and start missing him. Then, I surprise him with something or the other, and we are back to normal.”

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on February 9, 2021.

