The Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday filed 1500 pages of supplementary charge sheet against Raj Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe in connection with a pornography case. Kundra and the other accused were arrested two months ago.

The first charge sheet was filed in the month of April against 11 accused including actress Gehna Vasisth. The supplementary charge sheet was filed against Kundra and Thorpe on Wednesday before the Killa Court. The two have been charged under various sections of IPC, sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986. Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi and one Yash Thakur have been named as absconding accused in the charge sheet.

Reportedly, the Crime Branch said that the supplementary charge sheet contains incriminating materials against the accused, which includes details of emails, WhatsApp chats between Kundra and other accused, and details of 24 hard disks containing pornographic content seized from Kundra's office in Andheri. It also contains details of the Hotshot app on which pornographic videos were published and details of bank accounts of Kundra's company.

The charge sheet also has statements of 43 witnesses including that of Raj Kundra's wife actress Shilpa Shetty. Kundra has been named as the mastermind behind the pornography racket and he was running it from his VIAAN industries office located in Andheri.

In her statement, Shilpa Shetty said that VIAAN industries was set up in 2015 by Kundra and she has 24.50 percent stake in it. However, in July 20202 she resigned from the company due to personal reasons. She also said that she has no idea about Hotshots and Bollyfame as she was occupied with he own work and had no idea what her husband was doing.

