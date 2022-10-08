In the third episode of What The Hell Navya, Shweta Bachchan recalled being beaten up in her childhood.

Navya Naveli Nanda dropped the third episode of her podcast What The Hell Navya. Just like the first two, the third episode of the podcast also gave a sneak peek into the Bachchan family. Though the latest podcast episode had a bunch of highlight moments, Shweta Bachchan revealing mom Jaya Bachchan ‘was very free with her slaps’ during her childhood has grabbed the attention of fans.

Shweta shared that her mother Jaya was very particular about her being involved in extracurricular activities. She then added, “I had to do Bharatanatyam, Hindi classical music, swimming, sitar, and piano.” She continued, “But she was very free with her slaps, I got slapped a lot. The ruler got broken on me once. She used to beat me a lot.”

Amid this, Jaya interrupted and asserted, “Abhishek hardly got slapped. I believe always the first child gets thrashed. I got thrashed a lot as a child. My sisters didn’t.” While elaborating, the actress-turned-politician said, “She was very annoying and stubborn.”

The Bawarchi actress went on to say, “Honestly, I realised parents hit children when they are angry with themselves because they are incapable of handling a situation. So, the only reaction is. The frustration gets out like this.”

As the episode continued, Shweta also recalled how dad Amitabh Bachchan used to punish her. She mentioned that the maximum punishment Big B gave was to stand in the corner. Shweta revealed that she liked that punishment as she used to make stories, and talk to herself in the corner.

The latest episode of What The Hell Navya extensively discussed Desi Parenting. In the episode, Jaya described Shweta as a dreamer during her childhood. Whereas Navya revealed that she used to sit at Sr Bachchan’s office the entire day and act like his secretary.

