After weeks of elimination, JDJ 10 will see Sriti Jha and Ada Malik as new contestants and their social media handle also gives us a glimpse of their performances.

The forthcoming weekend of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to witness a series of twists. Besides having the Tanzanian dancer-digital content creator Kili Paul as their guest as well as Neetu Kapoor marking her special appearance for the Kapoor Special, there has also been an addition in contestants. While many contestants like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ali Asgar, and Dutee have quit the show, it will now have two very interesting wild card entries in the form of TV actress Sriti Jha and Anu Malik’s daughter Ada Malik.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha and Anu Malik’s daughter Ada Malik enter the show as Wild Card Entries

Confirming the arrival of Sriti Jha and Ada Malik as contestants, the official social media handle of Colors channel has even shared glimpses of their performances. Sriti Jha seems to have extended her association after she was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Interestingly, she will yet again be competing against her KKK 12 co-contestants like Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, and Rubina Dilaik, who were both a part of the stunt-based reality show’s latest season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



On the other hand, Ada Malik, who is the daughter of legendary musician-singer Anu Malik will also be seen showing off her dance moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Coming to the other contestants, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 features Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Kalnawat, Chef Zorawar Kalra, Rubina Dilaik, among others. The celebrity dance reality show airs on Colors at 8 pm.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit dances on ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’ with Kili Paul; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.