Author Amish Tripathi, known for his captivating blend of myth, history, and fantasy in his novels, has confirmed that the film rights to his bestselling book The Immortals of Meluha are no longer with Karan Johar owned-Dharma Productions.

In a recent interview with India Today, the renowned author stated, “The rights for The Immortals of Meluha have come back to me now. It was with Dharma earlier. We are in negotiation with another production house currently.” However, he refrained from disclosing the name of the new production house, citing the early stage of discussions.

Dharma Productions, led by filmmaker Karan Johar, had previously acquired the film rights to The Immortals of Meluha. Reports suggested Johar envisioned actors like Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra for the lead roles. However, the project did not materialise.

Published in 2010, The Immortals of Meluha is the first book in Tripathi's highly successful Shiva Trilogy. It reimagines the story of the Hindu deity Shiva in a fictional setting, captivating readers across the globe. The book's success propelled Tripathi to literary fame, leading him to pen other bestselling novels like The Secret of the Nagas, The Oath of the Vayuputras, and the ongoing Ram Chandra Series.

Speaking of KJo’s professional front, he is currently awaiting the releases of two of his upcoming productions, Yodha and Showtime. While Yodha will be released theatrically, Showtime, a web show, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 8 onwards. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Rajiv Khandelwal and others.

Meanwhile, Yodha will be led by Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Disha Patani will be seen playing an important character. It is scheduled to release on March 15.

