comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 13.07.2024 | 6:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sarfira Hindustani 2 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ulajh Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 trailer set for July 18 launch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 trailer set for July 18 launch

en Bollywood News Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 trailer set for July 18 launch

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, is set to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. It will clash with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, Stree 2, is set to be unleashed on Thursday, July 18. The film marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee to the sequel.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 trailer set for July 18 launch

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 trailer set for July 18 launch

The first Stree took audiences on a delightful horror-comedy ride. Set in a small town haunted by a vengeful spirit simply known as "Stree," the film cleverly blended scares with humour, leaving viewers both entertained and a little apprehensive about venturing out after dark. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the trailer launch promises to shed some light on what awaits us in Stree 2.

The original Stree starred Shraddha Kapoor as a tailor named Stree who stumbles upon the town's secret, Rajkummar Rao as the love interest drawn into the mystery, and Pankaj Tripathi as the resident soothsayer. The film was helmed by Amar Kaushik.

The teaser of Stree 2 was released in June 2024 as the original characters set out for yet another spooky adventure and on a mission to protect Chanderi after a series of demonic occurrences, from evil spirits. They dropped the teaser on social media along with the tagline, “Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank!”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is expected to have a cameo in Stree 2. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, is set to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. It will clash with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer returns to haunt your screens and tickle your funny bones

More Pages: Stree 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree…

BREAKING! Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain…

CONFIRMED! Sanjay Dutt joins Housefull 5…

Kundali Bhagya actors Paras Kalnawat and…

Bheema: New &TV show focuses on society’s…

Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification