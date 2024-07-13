The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, is set to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. It will clash with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.

The trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, Stree 2, is set to be unleashed on Thursday, July 18. The film marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee to the sequel.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 trailer set for July 18 launch

The first Stree took audiences on a delightful horror-comedy ride. Set in a small town haunted by a vengeful spirit simply known as "Stree," the film cleverly blended scares with humour, leaving viewers both entertained and a little apprehensive about venturing out after dark. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the trailer launch promises to shed some light on what awaits us in Stree 2.

The original Stree starred Shraddha Kapoor as a tailor named Stree who stumbles upon the town's secret, Rajkummar Rao as the love interest drawn into the mystery, and Pankaj Tripathi as the resident soothsayer. The film was helmed by Amar Kaushik.

The teaser of Stree 2 was released in June 2024 as the original characters set out for yet another spooky adventure and on a mission to protect Chanderi after a series of demonic occurrences, from evil spirits. They dropped the teaser on social media along with the tagline, “Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank!”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is expected to have a cameo in Stree 2. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, is set to release in theatres on August 15, 2024. It will clash with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.

