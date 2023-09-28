Following the success of Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa is busy developing new projects. According to the latest buzz, Shaandilyaa is in talks with two of the biggest Bollywood stars, Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana, for separate films.

Raaj Shaandilyaa in talks with Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana for new comedy films: Report

As per a report by PinkVilla, for Kartik Aaryan, Shaandilyaa has developed a family comedy film. The film is still in the early stages of development, but Kartik is interested in the project. If he comes on board, the film could go on floors as early as summer 2024.

“It’s a character right in Kartik’s alley and that’s what has got him interested in the film. However, the duo has just done 3 meetings so far and a call on doing or not doing the film will be taken after some more meetings and brainstorming sessions,” a source told the portal.

Meanwhile, Shaandilyaa is also considering Ayushmann Khurrana for another comedy film. However, this film will be produced by Shaandilyaa and directed by one of his associates. Ayushmann has yet to give his nod to the project, but the duo is in early discussions.

In addition to these two projects, Shaandilyaa has also kickstarted his next, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Kartik Aaryan is meanwhile shooting for Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan. The actor also has the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise in his kitty.

