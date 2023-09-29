The digital age of entertainment has ushered in an era of boundless creativity, allowing storytellers to explore a plethora of narratives and genres. The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards acknowledge the innovation and excellence in the world of digital content. It is supposed to take place on 18 and 19 October 2023 at Taj Lands End announces. The highly anticipated nominations for the Best Film in the Original Films Section at the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards are out. The OTT India Fest and the awards is a platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling prowess in the realm of digital cinema.

Nominations for Best Series – Original Series at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards

One of the most coveted categories is Best Series - Original Series, where ground-breaking narratives and exceptional storytelling take centre stage. This year, the nominations are a testament to the diverse and innovative storytelling in the digital space, with each series making a unique mark on the audience.

Farzi

Farzi is a riveting crime drama series that has garnered attention for its gripping plot and stellar performances. With a tale of deceit, conspiracy, and redemption at its core, the series follows a young man's journey into the murky world of counterfeit currency. Farzi explores the themes of deceit in a digital age, offering a thrilling viewing experience that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

Jubliee

Jubliee is a coming-of-age drama that strikes a chord with viewers through its heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters. The series revolves around a group of artists chasing their dreams in the vibrant world of movies, just after India’s independence. Jubliee beautifully captures the struggles, aspirations, and emotions of young artists as they navigate the highs and lows of life, love, and movies.

Kohrra

Kohrra is a psychological crime thriller that immerses viewers in an eerie and unsettling atmosphere. The series delves into the themes of crime, fear and mystery. Kohrra keeps the viewers guessing and engaged with its haunting narrative, making it a standout in the genre of crime.

Scoop

Scoop is a refreshing and thrilling series in the bustling world of print journalism and takes an insightful look at the challenges and adventures of reporters before the digital age. The show is based on the murder of the real journalist J Dey and how a rival reporter Jigna Vora was wrongly accused of the same.

The Night Manager

The Night Manager is a sophisticated and thrilling series that takes viewers on a journey of espionage and intrigue. With a riveting plot, international settings, and a talented cast, the series has received critical acclaim. The Night Manager offers a cinematic experience in the digital realm, appealing to fans of espionage and suspense.

These nominations for Best Series - Original Series at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards highlight the incredible diversity and quality of storytelling in the Indian digital space. From crime dramas to coming-of-age tales and supernatural thrillers, these series cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. As the awards night approaches, fans eagerly anticipate which series will take home the coveted title, at the grand awards ceremony on the 19th October 2023, which is expected to be attended by the biggies of the entertainment world. Organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals Bollywood Hungama, curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions, the two day extravaganza aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms.

The awards are Presented by Sonata Poze, powered by TVS Jupiter and Kheloyar, Driven-by JK Tyre Blaze Rydr, alongside Matchmaking partner Bharat Matrimony, Stylish Audio partner Skullcandy, Banking partner Bank of Baroda, Healthcare partner Fujifilm Healthcare, True Chocolate partner Smoor, Astrology partner Astroyogi, Wellness Partner HCG hospitals, Cricketing Partner Metashot in association with Festival partners Satvik, Snacking partner Special Choice, Outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media, Radio partner Radio City, and celebration partners Johnnie Walker and Heineken Silver.

Also Read: Nominations for Best Actor (Male) – Original Series at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.