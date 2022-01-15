comscore

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra returns to social media; follows only one account and it is not his wife

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra had deleted all his social media accounts in November last year amid the pornography controversy in which he was involved. Now, Kundra has made a quiet return to social media.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra returns to social media; follows only one account and it is not his wife

Raj Kundra who was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography case in July last year was granted bail a month after his arrest. While he made his first public appearance in November the last year, he has returned to social media only now. Earlier, Kundra was quite active on social media and was known for his quirky posts, motivational lines, memes, and adorable pictures with his wife Shilpa Shetty, and their kids.

Raj has deleted all his posts and seems like he plans to start fresh in the virtual world. He has a verified account with 977k followers and is currently following only one account. Interestingly, he is not following his wife Shilpa or son Viaan's Instagram handle. Reportedly, he is only following the handle of a seafood restaurant in Bandra that he co-owns with his wife.

In December last year, Raj Kundra spoke for the first time about the matter by issuing a statement. He stated that he has "never been involved in the production and distribution of “pornography” ever" in his life and called the entire episode a witch hunt.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty spends quality time with husband Raj Kundra in Mussoorie; shares a cryptic post

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

