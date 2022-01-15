comscore

Last Updated 15.01.2022 | 3:45 PM IST

Shakti Kapoor takes the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot; shares video on Instagram

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The government of India has announced an additional booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine for the citizens. The booster shot will help improve the immunity and protection people have from their first two doses of the vaccination. The third dose was launched after the entire nation witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. Currently, health and frontline workers and people above 60 years old with comorbidities are eligible to take the jab.

After the announcement of the drive, various veteran actors have come forward to take the jab. Earlier actor Dharmendra was one of the first ones to take the jab. Now, after Dharmendra actor Shakti Kapoor has become the latest celebrity to take the third jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actor declared the same on his social media handle. Taking to Instagram, Shakti shared a video of himself getting the booster dose. He also added the song 'Love You Zindagi' from Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dear Zindagi in the background. After some time, the 69-year-old actor also shared videos of him jamming on 'Chand Chhupa Badal Mein' on guitar, while sitting with his friends.

ALSO READ:Dharmendra takes COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, urges everyone to mask up in a video

