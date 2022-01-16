Veteran legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. After she tested positive, she was immediately shifted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last week and her treatment is still going on. Apart from Covid-19, the 92-year-old star is suffering from pneumonia.

The singer has been admitted to the hospital for more than 10 days. Recently, Dr Pratit Samdwho is treating the veteran singer gave a health update about her. The doctor shared that the megastar will still remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), under the supervision of doctors for a few more days.

The doctor also shared that it is difficult to say how many days it will last. While during her treatment, everyone is bared to meet her. The doctor also said that there is a need for people to pray for her recovery.

