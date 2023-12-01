Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty starred in the film Sukhee earlier this year as the main lead. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film belonged to the slice-of-life genre about a housewife, playing by Shilpa. Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Sukhee are all set to roll the film’s sequel.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Sukhee sparks sequel buzz: Report

A source told the portal, “Looking at the tremendous response to Sukhee on Netflix, the makers have now decided to make Sukhee 2 with Shilpa Shetty Kundra headlining the movie again. The director and writers have begun ideating for the second instalment, which will feature many actors from the first part, and a couple of new actors as well. The makers are also planning to pull off a casting coup with part 2. Once the scripting is locked, Sonal will begin with the casting process. As of now, the makers are eying to kickstart shooting in the summer of 2024.”

Sukhee, in addition to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, featured an ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, and Chaitanya Choudhry in pivotal roles. The film follows the journey of Sukhee, a dynamic and ambitious woman, who, after years of dedicating herself to family life, rediscovers her identity and dreams. The narrative takes an unexpected turn when Sukhee embarks on a school reunion trip with friends, played by Kapila, Gujral, and Irani, leading to transformative experiences.

