comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 01.12.2023 | 5:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Animal Dunki Tiger 3 Salaar Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Sukhee sparks sequel buzz: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Sukhee sparks sequel buzz: Report

en Bollywood News Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Sukhee sparks sequel buzz: Report

Shilpa Shetty's stellar performance in Sukhee sparks talks of sequel.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty starred in the film Sukhee earlier this year as the main lead. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film belonged to the slice-of-life genre about a housewife, playing by Shilpa. Now, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Sukhee are all set to roll the film’s sequel.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Sukhee sparks sequel buzz: Report

Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Sukhee sparks sequel buzz: Report

A source told the portal, “Looking at the tremendous response to Sukhee on Netflix, the makers have now decided to make Sukhee 2 with Shilpa Shetty Kundra headlining the movie again. The director and writers have begun ideating for the second instalment, which will feature many actors from the first part, and a couple of new actors as well. The makers are also planning to pull off a casting coup with part 2. Once the scripting is locked, Sonal will begin with the casting process. As of now, the makers are eying to kickstart shooting in the summer of 2024.”

Sukhee, in addition to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, featured an ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, and Chaitanya Choudhry in pivotal roles. The film follows the journey of Sukhee, a dynamic and ambitious woman, who, after years of dedicating herself to family life, rediscovers her identity and dreams. The narrative takes an unexpected turn when Sukhee embarks on a school reunion trip with friends, played by Kapila, Gujral, and Irani, leading to transformative experiences.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee to release on THIS OTT Platform

More Pages: Sukhee Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mardaani 3 in the works! Rani Mukerji to…

Akshay Kumar begins filming for Karan…

BREAKING: Yash Raj Films delays Tiger vs…

The Railway Men ranks at No. 3 on Netflix’s…

Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and Karan…

Vivek Agnihotri LASHES OUT at Indigo for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification