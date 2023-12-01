comscore
Last Updated 01.12.2023 | 8:06 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kabir Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate for a project starring Salman Khan? Announcement to be made on Salman’s birthday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Every year, December 27 holds great significance for Bollywood fans as it’s the birthday of superstar Salman Khan. Each year on this day his die hard fans gather in large numbers outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments to catch a glimpse of his. With December having already arrived today, the countdown for his birthday has begun.

Bollywood Hungama has grabbed a piece of news that is all set to make Salman’s 58th birthday all the more special. Filmmakers Kabir Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have joined hands to make a big budget movie starring none other than Salman. The announcement of the same will be made on the superstar’s birthday this year.

The details about the project and the rest of the cast is currently kept under wraps. But to see these three big names forming a collaboration is sure to excite fans far and wide.

Kabir Khan is currently busy completing his sports film Chandu Champion, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role.

Also Read: Salman Khan BREAKS SILENCE on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan debacle; blames discounted prices

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

