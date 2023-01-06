comscore

Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to release on January 12; three cities to witness grand celebration

Bollywood News

With a never witnessed celebration, the trailer will be celebrated on a grand scale with three straight days of festivities in the most vibrant cities of India.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After building high anticipation with the first look teaser of the much-awaited film of the year, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starter Shehzada is set to welcome 2023 with the splendid trailer of the film on 12th January! With a never witnessed celebration, the trailer will be celebrated on a grand scale with three straight days of festivities in the most vibrant cities of India.

Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to release on January 12; three cities to witness grand celebration

Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon to release on January 12; three cities to witness grand celebration

Following the launch of the trailer on 12th January in Mumbai, Shehzada himself along with Kriti Sanon will celebrate Lohri on January 13th in Jalandhar, Punjab. Furthermore, the actors will make their way to celebrate the festival of kites Makar Sankranti in the great Rann Of Kutch, the white desert of India on January 14th making it one of its kind trailer launch.

Makers of Shehzada said, “With so much love pouring in from the audiences from all over India; we had to make the trailer launch a larger-than-life celebration. The entire team is more excited than the audience to finally show their hardwork. This unique 3-day celebration is a way of thanking our audience for the constant love & support.”

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon , Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, and music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film is set to release on 10th February 2023.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada trailer to be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

More Pages: Shehzada Box Office Collection

