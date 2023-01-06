The CBFC and its chairperson, Prasoon Joshi, in all their wisdom have decided to let Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini remain in the ‘Besharam Rang’ song. Former actress and former chairperson of the Central Board Of Film Certification says she is worried about Pathaan. “Our industry has never gone through such a bad phase. I’ve been part of it for more than sixty years. I have never seen such a low phase in the history of the industry. Pathaan needs to be released without any hindrance. Yash Raj has suffered a series of blows recently. They can’t afford another one.”

Former CBFC Chief Asha Parekh opens up on the ‘Saffron Row’; says, “We need to ensure that Pathaan releases”

So what’s the solution? Ashaji says, “Let them remove the song, if that’s what it takes to ensure a smooth release for Pathaan. Although let me state very clearly that I’m totally opposed to such bullying. Why should some elements decide on behalf of the entire nation on what’s good and what’s not? You don’t want to see the film, don’t see it. I want to see the film. Why are you stopping me?”

Ashaji who was known as the Jubilee Queen in the 1960s for her uninterrupted flow of hits, feels the cinema business is on the brink. “We must have hits. Films like Pathaan and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani can revive the film industry.”

At the same time Ashaji feels the curb on an artiste’s freedom is not to be encouraged. “Why is a stamp being put on one particular colour? Every colour is equally beautiful. Orange was such a favourite colour of many of us heroines. Imagine being told, don’t wear this colour don’t wear that colour. This is the height of bullying. No community can claim ownership over any colour.”

