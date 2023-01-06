Back in 2021, we had reported that Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani had acquired the rights to the Anil Kapoor - Madhuri Dixit starrer Tezaab. In fact, Khetani under his banner Cine 1 Studios was looking to remake the film featuring Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor. In fact, there were a number of media reports claiming that the makers of the film were in talks with the two. However, now Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the makers of the film have in fact approached Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to top-line the cast.

SCOOP: Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to share screen space together in Tezaab remake

Revealing details about the casting of the Tezaab remake a well-placed industry source tells Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Initially the plan was to rope in Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. However, Murad Khetani and team have now decided to approach Janhvi and Ranveer for the project.” Ask the source why the sudden change in the cast and he continues, “Kartik and Shraddha were the front runners for the film. However, due to certain reason the makers have now decided on approaching Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for the same roles. Initially, the makers of the Tezaab remake had approached Ranveer first, and instead of Shraddha, they want Janhvi in the movie.”

While there is no confirmation yet on the final cast of the Tezaab remake, it will be interesting to see Janhvi and Ranveer sharing screen space. In fact, the film will mark the first time these two will be paired together on screen, and going by their respective fan following, it is sure to cause a stir.

