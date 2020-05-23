Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.05.2020 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Juhi Chawla opens her family farm for landless farmers to grow rice

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The lockdown has affected the economic status of several people as a majority have gone out of jobs. Actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla has come forward to help farmers during this tough time. The actress has family farmland on the outskirts of Mumbai where a team of experts practice organic farming. Juhi has now made the land available to landless farmers to grow rice this season.

Juhi Chawla opens her family farm for landless farmers to grow rice

Talking to a tabloid, Juhi said that they are letting farmers farm rice and in return they get to take a small portion of the produce for themselves. She further said that this is not a new practice and that it's just going back to the past when farming was done in this manner. Juhi said that our farmers know the land, soil, wind and air better than we city people will ever learn from textbooks.

Juhi also said that she has asked her people to keep a close watch on the quality of rice they sow and that they use only organic methods. The actress said that this is a win-win situation for both the famers and for her. She said that the lockdown has put good sense into her head.

ALSO READ: Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla determined to complete the film

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FIR registered against Kamaal R Khan for his…

Two more staff members of Boney Kapoor,…

Man in viral photo with Nawazuddin…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reveals that they…

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya…

Ranvir Shorey gets held up for over 8 hours…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification