Authorities have uncovered shocking details about a gang’s plot to kidnap veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor. The revelations come in the wake of an investigation into the recent abduction of actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan, who was kidnapped from Delhi airport and held hostage in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, before managing a daring escape.

Details of the Kidnapping Plot

Four members of the gang involved in Mushtaq Khan’s kidnapping were apprehended by the police. Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha disclosed that the gang specialized in luring film stars under the pretense of event invitations. They would send advance payments and air tickets to gain the trust of their targets.

Mushtaq Khan became a victim of this scheme. On November 20, Khan arrived at Delhi airport, expecting to attend an event in Meerut. He was forcibly taken from a stopover on his journey and held hostage. The gang accessed his bank details during his captivity, withdrawing ₹2.2 lakh before Khan managed to escape.

Why Shakti Kapoor Was Spared

According to a PTI report quoting authorities, Shakti Kapoor was also on the gang’s radar. They had offered him Rs 5 lakh to attend an event, but the deal fell through due to Kapoor’s high advance payment demand. This unexpected hiccup saved the veteran actor from becoming their next target.

Police revealed that the gang’s modus operandi involved selecting celebrities with significant public appeal. “The gang planned meticulously, but Shakti Kapoor’s insistence on a higher advance amount led them to abandon their plans,” said SP Abhishek Jha.

Ongoing Investigation

Efforts are underway to trace the remaining members of the gang, including their leader, Lavi alias Rahul Saini. The police have recovered Rs 1.04 lakh from the arrested individuals and are investigating possible links to other abduction cases involving film personalities.

A Widening Criminal Network

In a related case, another gang member, Arjun, involved in comedian Sunil Pal’s abduction, was injured during an encounter with the police in Meerut. Arjun was arrested after attempting to escape custody by snatching a sub-inspector’s pistol and opening fire. Meerut SSP Vipin Tada confirmed the recovery of an SUV used in Pal’s kidnapping and cash amounting to Rs 2.25 lakh.

