On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. Hussain, who passed away at the age of 73 due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, was a globally recognized figure who transformed the world of Indian classical music. His family confirmed that he died peacefully in a San Francisco hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for two weeks.

A Heartfelt Tribute from PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X to pay his respects to Hussain, describing his passing as a profound loss. An excerpt of his post read, “Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2024

Hussain’s Peaceful Passing

Zakir Hussain’s sister, Khurshid Aulia, shared that the tabla maestro passed away peacefully after the ventilation machine was turned off, at approximately 4 pm San Francisco time. Hussain's family described him as leaving behind “an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe.”

Zakir Hussain’s contributions to music earned him immense recognition, including four Grammy Awards throughout his career. In addition, he was honored with India’s highest civilian awards: the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

