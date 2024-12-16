The announcement of Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan, has created a buzz among audiences. This mega project has captivated attention since its reveal, and the excitement among fans for its release is at its peak. Now, elevating the ever-rising fervor, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced an exciting gift for Salman Khan fans on his birthday—the release date of the teaser, set to drop on 27th December 2024.

Sikandar teaser to release on Salman Khan’s birthday, confirms Sajid Nadiadwala

Finally, the audience will get a glimpse of the much-awaited Sikandar, as producer Sajid Nadiadwala has revealed the teaser's release date. Scheduled to launch on 27th December 2024, the teaser will serve as a special birthday gift for Salman Khan's fans. As one of the biggest superstars, Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen. With the teaser of his much-awaited film Sikandar dropping on his birthday, it promises to be nothing short of a celebration for his fans. This announcement has further heightened the excitement to witness glimpses of Sikandar on this special occasion.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. This action-packed entertainer guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience, slated for the Eid 2025 weekend.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan says Salman Khan’s cameo in Baby John is “unlike anything seen before”; promises a long-lasting impact

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.