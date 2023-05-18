Along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor will be seen playing a pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming flick Animal.

The highly anticipated film Animal boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. However, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the cast of Animal extends beyond these celebrated actors. It is said that veteran actor Shakti Kapoor will also play a pivotal role in this gangster drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Shakti Kapoor joins cast of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; deets of his character inside

Quoting a source close to the development, the report stated, “Shakti Kapoor plays the role of a yester-year gangster in Animal and has already shot for his portions in the earlier schedules. He has an interesting character in the film and the team was very excited to have him on board. In fact, it was an obvious casting when Sandeep Reddy Vanga came up with a character of a gangster who is past his peak.”

The upcoming film is expected to be a gripping and intense portrayal of a violent gangster saga, with Ranbir Kapoor's character embodying the traits of a psychopath. The storyline revolves around a family of gangsters, with Anil Kapoor portraying the powerful godfather and Ranbir Kapoor playing his son. While Bobby Deol's character details have been kept under wraps, it is speculated that he will serve as the nemesis to Ranbir's character, adding an intriguing dynamic to the narrative.

Speaking of the shooting, a month ago, the team wrapped a schedule in London. Jointly produced under Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, it is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2023, in five languages.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor spotted filming Animal at a hospital; fans say the actor resembles Kabir Singh; watch video

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.