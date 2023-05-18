Earlier this year in January, the audience were treated to the visual of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan sharing screen space in the film Pathaan. The action-packed sequence that featured the two was quite literally the highlight of the film, with fans of both actors going gaga over it. Following this, it was revealed that Shah Rukh Khan would feature in a similar action sequence in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. As per reports, the said sequence would once again be an action-packed scene with the two actors battling it out. Now, Bollywood Hungama has got the inside scoop on the details of the sequence which has cost the makers a staggering Rs. 30 cr!

Shah Rukh Khan – Salman Khan shoot a massive bike chase sequence minus Emraan Hashmi for Tiger 3

Revealing details exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, a well-placed industry source tells us, “The sequence in Tiger 3 that will feature Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman Khan as Tiger will be a crazy bike chase sequence. While the scenes with the two in Pathaan was on a train, the scene in Tiger 3 will be shot on a bridge with the two actors.” Ask for details on the said action sequence and the source adds, “The sequence will be a major action scene that will feature both SRK and Salman, however, it will not feature the main villain of Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi or the female lead Katrina Kaif.”

Interestingly, our source tells us that the said action sequence in Tiger 3 is currently being shot at Madh Island. A huge set has been built for the sequence, with 5 days of shoot already done, while a further 7-8 days of shoot remains. “The makers of Tiger 3 have erected a massive set for the bridge bike chase sequence, and have already finished shooting a portion of it. In fact, a whopping Rs. 30 cr. is being spent on shooting just this one sequence in the film. So expect it to be one of the most entertaining, gripping edge of the seat sequence in an action film”.

Though currently no official word on the shoot has been released, we hear the makers are keeping a lid on the details. As for the film, Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Coming as the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, which began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012), and continued with Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), is a part of Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. Tiger 3 is slated for a Diwali release on November 10.

