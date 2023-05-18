The makers of The Kerala Story have been asked by the Supreme Court to add a disclaimer stating that the film is a fictionalized account of events.

The Supreme Court of India has paused the ban on the movie The Kerala Story in West Bengal. The Sudipto Sen directed movie was banned in the state as the state government felt it could affect the law-and-order situation over there.

Judges led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that it is the state’s responsibility to maintain law and order as the film has already got a clearance from the CBFC (Central Bureau of Film Certification) to play in theatres. The court said, as quoted by NDTV, “Prima facie we are of the view that the prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable on the basis of material before. Thus, the order banning the film is stayed.”

The movie and its promos said that The Kerala Story is based on the lives of 32,000 women from the state who were converted to Islam and forced to join the terror organization ISIS. However, as the makers couldn’t provide a proof of the same, the court has ordered them to add a disclaimer in the film stating that it’s a fictionalized account of events and that there is no data to prove the claim about the 32,000 women.

A number of theatres in Tamil Nadu have reportedly stopped screening The Kerala Story due to security concerns. The court has asked the state to ensure the smooth screening of the movie starring Adah Sharma and the safety of the moviegoers.

Following its release on May 5, The Kerala Story has been performing brilliantly at the box office. The film, which is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has so far earned Rs. 164 crores in India itself.

