comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.05.2023 | 5:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » The Supreme Court pauses ban on The Kerala Story in Bengal, asks makers to put a disclaimer about their claim in the trailer and film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

The Supreme Court pauses ban on The Kerala Story in Bengal, asks makers to put a disclaimer about their claim in the trailer and film

en Bollywood News The Supreme Court pauses ban on The Kerala Story in Bengal, asks makers to put a disclaimer about their claim in the trailer and film

The makers of The Kerala Story have been asked by the Supreme Court to add a disclaimer stating that the film is a fictionalized account of events.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Supreme Court of India has paused the ban on the movie The Kerala Story in West Bengal. The Sudipto Sen directed movie was banned in the state as the state government felt it could affect the law-and-order situation over there.

The Supreme Court pauses ban on The Kerala Story in Bengal, asks makers to put a disclaimer about their claim in the trailer and film

Judges led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that it is the state’s responsibility to maintain law and order as the film has already got a clearance from the CBFC (Central Bureau of Film Certification) to play in theatres. The court said, as quoted by NDTV, “Prima facie we are of the view that the prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable on the basis of material before. Thus, the order banning the film is stayed.”

The movie and its promos said that The Kerala Story is based on the lives of 32,000 women from the state who were converted to Islam and forced to join the terror organization ISIS. However, as the makers couldn’t provide a proof of the same, the court has ordered them to add a disclaimer in the film stating that it’s a fictionalized account of events and that there is no data to prove the claim about the 32,000 women.

A number of theatres in Tamil Nadu have reportedly stopped screening The Kerala Story due to security concerns. The court has asked the state to ensure the smooth screening of the movie starring Adah Sharma and the safety of the moviegoers.

Following its release on May 5, The Kerala Story has been performing brilliantly at the box office. The film, which is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has so far earned Rs. 164 crores in India itself.

Also Read: The Kerala Story press conference: Director Sudipto Sen BREAKS silence on criticism that the film shows Muslims in bad light: “We were not here to do the balancing act; we have actually done service to the Islamic religion”

More Pages: The Kerala Story Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan makes India proud with her…

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house…

HC directs Twitter to disclose details of…

The Kerala Story press conference: Director…

EXCLUSIVE: We wish to make Tumbbad 2 and 3,…

CONFIRMED! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to go…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification